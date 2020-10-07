GENEVA - Roger J. Stanton, age 67, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side. He was born May 27, 1953 in Davenport, Iowa, the son of John and Marilyn (Nally) Stanton. Roger graduated from Roosevelt High School (1971) in Des Moines, Iowa. He received a golf scholarship from Drake University and earned his Business Degree in 1975. Roger's business career started with Proctor & Gamble and then to Wilson Sporting Goods for 14 years managing the Pro Golf Division. In 2008 Roger founded Digi-Me, a video-based recruitment and employment branding platform. Roger loved life and could always make a friend. He loved music, golf, fly-fishing and hiking. He also enjoyed his perfectly made PB&J sandwich and a chocolate shake with just one squirt of chocolate. He is survived by his children, Meghan (Craig) of Geneva and Jeffery Stanton of Portland, Oregon; brother, Jeff (Elizabeth) Stanton of Des Moines; and many other dear relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by parents. Mass for Roger will be held at a TBD date in Spring of 2021 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 1891 Kaneville Road, Geneva, and a Celebration of Life at a TBD location in Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Joliet Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431 would be appreciated. For information, 630-232-8233 or visit www.malonefh.com
.