Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
ROGER LASKOWSKI
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St Mary of Vernon Church
236 US-45
Indian Creek, IL
ROGER L. LASKOWSKI


1962 - 2019
ROGER L. LASKOWSKI Obituary
Roger L. Laskowski passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the age of 57. He was born July 11, 1962 in Pulaski, WI to parents Myron and Audrey Laskowski. He attended Pulaski High school, and graduated from DeVry University in Chicago with a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science. Roger took the most pride in his marriage of 36 years, his family, and seeing all three of his kids marry spouses that he considered friends. He enjoyed hunting, FreeCell, watching sports, Seinfeld, and the brotherhood he built over thirty years of playing softball. He was a fierce and loyal friend, always ready with a one-liner to make people laugh. His unconditional, light-hearted love will be sorely missed. Roger is survived by his wife, Cindy (Swanson) Laskowski, son Brian (Casey) Laskowski, daughter Brittany (Dan) Proudfoot, daughter Brooke (Ben) Ehlert, parents Myron and Audrey Laskowski, sisters Linda Stahl (Greg) and Kathy Filipiak (Dave), and brother Dale Laskowski (Mary). He was the proud "Papa" to grandchildren Sadie Ehlert and Indigo Laskowski, and is further survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation is Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Kristan Funeral Home, 219 W. Maple Avenue, Mundelein, IL 60060. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11am at St. Mary of Vernon Church, 236 US-45, Indian Creek, IL 60061. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the family. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 26, 2019
