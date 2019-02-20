|
|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Roger P. Wood, 96, formerly of Buffalo Grove, passed away February 7, 2019. He was born on March 6, 1922, in Huntington WVa., to Henry W. and Evelyn Johnson Wood. Roger was the beloved husband of the late Marjorie W. Wood. He is survived by his children Roger Stephen, Bari (Ernest) Flores, Susan (Donald) Werneske, grandchildren Christina (Joel) Lecoeuvre, Lauren (Zachary) Zilbershatz, Jacquelyn Flores, Kelly (Andrew) Weidemann, Daniel Flores, and Allison Caskey, and great-grandchildren Maci and Makinley Lecoeuvre, Hailey and Avery Zilbershatz, and Kyle Weidemann. A memorial service celebrating Roger's life will be held Saturday, March 2nd, 10:30 a.m. at St. Simon's Episcopal Church, 717 W. Kirchoff Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60005. Visitation and a luncheon will immediately follow the service, downstairs in the St. Simon's Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Simon's Episcopal Church.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 20, 2019