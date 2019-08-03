|
GLEN ELLYN - Roger Pope, age 65, passed away July 31, 2019. Beloved husband of Karen (nee Grant) for 35 years, loving father of Katie, Roger and the late Jeffery Pope, dear grandfather of Sophia Rose Pope, devoted son of the late Bill and late Jean Pope, fond brother of William (late Trinket), Jeanne (Tom) Harbert, John (Elaine) Pope, Bob Pope, Danny Pope and Jennifer (Brian) Rebollo and uncle of many nieces and nephews. Roger loved to fish, build models and was an avid landscaper. Memorial gathering is Monday August 5th at Leonard Memorial Funeral Home, 565 Duane St., Glen Ellyn from 10 AM until time of service at 1PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to DuPage Convalescent Home, https://www.dupageco.org/Care_Center/1870/.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 3, 2019