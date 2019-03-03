Roger R. Norden, 78, passed away surrounded by family at Sherman Hospital on February 7, 2019. He was born on May 7, 1940, in Elgin, IL, the son of Raymond and Catherine (nee Videen) Norden. After graduating in 1958 from Elgin High School and attending Iowa State University, Roger began his career as a model maker for McGraw Toastmaster. He retired in 2014 after more than 40 years at Elgin Sweeper Company. Survivors include his wife, Diane; his three children, Jeffrey (Joanna) Norden, Jennifer Carlson, and Amy (Greg) Schauble; and his five grandchildren, Nicklas, Hannah, StellaRae, Nathanael, and Maxwell. He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Elizabeth Ann, in infancy. Private graveside services were held on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the Bluff City Cemetery, Elgin. A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, March 9, from 11:00am until time the of memorial service 1:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 95 S. Gilbert St. (at State St.), South Elgin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to In Touch Mission International for missionaries Paul and Molly. Roger was a generous and committed supporter of Paul and Molly's ministry in India. You can learn more about their ministry and make your donations in Roger's name at www.intouchmission.org. For information, 847-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary