ROGER R. SCHWERMAN
A memorial service for Roger R. Schwerman of Roselle for 44 years will be held at a later date. An avid golfer, Roger enjoyed spending time with his wife at their "getaway home" Elkhorn, WI. Roger is the beloved husband of 44 years of Peggy A. (nee Broz); loving father of Jamie; cherished son of the late Elmer and Eunice Schwerman (nee Reese); dear brother of the late Janice Schwerman; He will also be missed by his many cousins, nephews and "golfing" friends. Arrangements by Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, Roselle, 630-529-5751.

Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 529-5751
