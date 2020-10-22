1/1
ROGER SCHWEIGERT
Roger Schweigert, 60, passed away on October 19, 2020. Despite many health challenges, Roger always considered himself to have a blessed life. He enjoyed a rich marriage, witnessed his three children grow and flourish, and delighted in a playful connection to his grandchildren. Roger was also a faithful servant of the Lord's. In 1988, he founded Hawthorn Hills Community Church based in Lake County, IL, and served as senior pastor for nearly 20 years. His ministry made a lasting impact on many lives. Roger is survived by his wife, Diana; children, Michelle (Justin), Josh (Aly), and Tyler; grandchildren, Trevor, Caleb, and Hannah; and siblings, Barb and Ron. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Vera; and his brother, Jerry. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Samaritan's Purse in Roger's memory.



Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 22, 2020.
