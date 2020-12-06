On November 23, 2020, Commander Roger William Krueger, USN, Retired, a decorated veteran, loving husband and treasured father, passed away at the age of 81. Roger was born on October 19, 1939, to Conrad and Norah Krueger on the northwest side of Chicago. He was an alumnus of Portage Park Elementary, Carl Schurz High School, and Purdue University and valued many lifelong friends from his school days. In 1963 he joined the Navy, beginning a distinguished military career that spanned more than 25 years. At the wedding of a Navy friend in Carmel, California, in January 1967, Roger experienced "love at first sight," and married Kathleen (Missie) Johnson of Ukiah, California, the following July. He was elated to have recently celebrated 53 years of marriage with the love of his life. As a naval aviator, Roger was awarded the Navy Cross by the president of the United States for extraordinary heroism while engaged in military operations, as well as the Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star with Combat "V," 27 air medals, Navy Commendation Medal with Combat "V," and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry. In 1979, Roger was promoted to Commander with orders to the Naval Intelligence Command in the Washington, D.C. area. He subsequently served at Roosevelt Roads Naval Station, Puerto Rico, and with the North American Air Defense Command at March Air Force Base near Riverside, California. Retiring from the Navy in 1988, Roger became a program manager with NBP, Inc., an electronics engineering and manufacturing company and later worked as a contracts consultant and vice president of operations for Kelly Space & Technology, an aerospace engineering company. In 2007 Roger retired to spend more time with family and to pursue his lifelong love of woodworking. From "Grandpa's Workshop," he turned out beautiful, heirloom-quality furniture pieces for his lucky family and friends. He and Missie moved to Roseville, California, in 2012 to be closer to family. Roger was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Robert. He is survived by his wife Missie, daughters Carrie Marovich (Chris) and Penny, son Roger (Erin), and grandchildren: Michael, Owen, Nova, and August. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Jean Krueger, nephew John Krueger (Jennifer), and niece Amy Polenzani (Anthony) and their families, as well extended family in California. A memorial service with military honors will be scheduled in Ukiah, California, when the Covid crisis has passed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Salvation Army Roseville Corps, Placer Food Bank, or Roseville Sutter Care at Home.







