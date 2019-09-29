|
ELGIN - Roland Arthur "Rollie" Cote, Jr. passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, September 23, 2019 after a long battle with cancer, at Hines VA Hospital in Hines, Illinois, where he was being visited and comforted by family and friends. He was born on October 16, 1947 near Chicago, Illinois and was the 2nd oldest of nine children. Roland served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a recipient of the Purple Heart after being shot by sniper fire while out on routine patrol. He was also a long standing member of the V.F.W. He loved fishing, golf, reading books, a good joke, and spending time with friends and family members. He especially loved spending time with his daughter and her family. Roland was preceded in death by his sister, Jeanne Marie Dalton. He is survived by his daughter, Desiree Melendez (Ivan); grandchildren, Landon Broughton, Mia and Talon Melendez all of Elgin, Illinois; parents, Roland "Pete" and Betty (Wright) Cote, Sr. of Lebanon, Maine; siblings, Richard, Lorrie Incavo (Dominic), Donald (Sandra), Robert (Debra), Andre, Denise Kelly (William Mepham), and John Paul; many nieces and nephews and numerous cousins. Roland's wishes were to be cremated and his ashes spread in various places. There will be a family only service, with full military honors, held on Thursday, October 10th at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Rd., Elwood, Illinois, at 2:30 pm. Because he loved a good party there will be a Celebration of Life for all friends and family held on October 13th at the V.F.W. Post #2298, 117 S. 1st St., West Dundee, Illinois from 12:00-4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to your local V.F.W. or the .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 29, 2019