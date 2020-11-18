Rolf Oswin Goehler, age 94, of Volo, formerly of Schaumburg, passed on November 11, 2020 in Barrington, Illinois. Rolf was preceded in death by his parents, Oswin Goehler and Else Fraat; 2 sisters, Ursula Goepel and Gudrun Prokosch; and son, Peter Goehler. He is survived by his wife, Dina Goehler; son, Rolf Joerg Goehler and daughter, Barbara (Jordan) Hisey of Schaumburg; grandchildren, Matthew (Michelle) Hisey of Naperville, IL, Kristen Hisey of Columbus, Ohio; great-grandchild, Jack Hisey. He is also survived by his sister, Ingrid (Gerd) Reinhold of Germany. Rolf was born in Dresden, Germany on December 30, 1925 where he became a Meister Tool and Die maker. In Hamburg, Germany he worked for Lufthansa where he worked on the autopilot and gyrator systems and developed a patent feature for stabilizing the Auto-Pilot while circling waiting to land. His dream to come to America was realized when he, his wife and son came to Chicago, Illinois where he was sponsored by his wife's aunt and uncle. He immediately started working at Diebel Die Tools using his tool and die expertise making dies and molds. In the summer of 1963 he earned an Associate and Engineering Degree from Devry Technical and International Correspondence Schools. He then started working for H & S Swanson Tool Company as a Manager of the Design and Automated Machine Design. He received advanced training in Numeric machine and Numerical Control Systems. During the Vietnam War, they produced bomb detonators and a clock part holding all parts for Westclox. In 1970, he worked for Solo Cup as the Corporate Machine Shop Manager designing automated machinery for turning out hundreds of paper cups, plates, etc. per minute. The family moved from Chicago to the suburbs during this time. Rolf retired in 1990 and enjoyed buying and renovating homes in Wisconsin always on or near a lake. He greatly enjoyed being his own contractor for these projects and working through construction challenges. He loved the fishing opportunities that Wisconsin offered, including ice fishing. He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather and great-grandfather. He, along with his wife, truly enjoyed spending their retirement providing daytime care and sharing their lives with their two grandchildren. Ceremony will be a private graveside funeral for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store