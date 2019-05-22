Roma I. Advani, 78, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 in Lincolnshire, Illinois. She is survived by her husband, Indru Advani; son, Raveen Advani; two grandchildren, Katherine and Sanjay; and two sisters, Mona Anand and Kamla Nambiar. She was preceded in death by her sister, Champa Kripalani. Roma loved her family more than anything, and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, sister-in-law, and aunt. She had a big heart, was very kind to others, and saw the good in people. She had a distinguished teaching career, highlighted by nearly 25 years at Prairie State College in Chicago Heights, Illinois. There, she won numerous awards as a chemistry professor, while living out her passion of helping students to build their confidence and make the most of their abilities. She was a loyal friend to many, and will be dearly missed. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home Ltd., 120 W. Park Ave. (Route 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville, Illinois. For information, please call 847-362-3009 or please sign the guestbook at www.burnettdane.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary