Daily Herald Obituaries
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
Roma I. Advani, 78, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 in Lincolnshire, Illinois. She is survived by her husband, Indru Advani; son, Raveen Advani; two grandchildren, Katherine and Sanjay; and two sisters, Mona Anand and Kamla Nambiar. She was preceded in death by her sister, Champa Kripalani. Roma loved her family more than anything, and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, sister-in-law, and aunt. She had a big heart, was very kind to others, and saw the good in people. She had a distinguished teaching career, highlighted by nearly 25 years at Prairie State College in Chicago Heights, Illinois. There, she won numerous awards as a chemistry professor, while living out her passion of helping students to build their confidence and make the most of their abilities. She was a loyal friend to many, and will be dearly missed. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home Ltd., 120 W. Park Ave. (Route 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville, Illinois. For information, please call 847-362-3009 or please sign the guestbook at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 22, 2019
