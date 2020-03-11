|
Romona Barthel (nee Budnik), 76, died March 5, 2020. She was born January 25, 1944 in Chicago and was a former resident of Libertyville, where she had been a member of St. Joseph Parish. Beloved wife of Richard, loving mother of Lisa (Mark) Godsel and Michael (Wendy) Barthel. Proud grandmother of Mathew (Hannah) Barthel, Emily Barthel, Brendan, Richard and Kathleen Godsel. Romona will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Friday, March 13th at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 121 E. Maple Ave., Libertyville where there will be a visitation one hour prior to Mass. Interment Ascension Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to at would be greatly appreciated. Funeral arrangements by McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 847-362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 11, 2020