ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Romuald Sipowicz, age 79. Beloved brother of the late Wojciech (Mary) Sipowicz, proud uncle of Theresa (Eric) Hubert, Maria (Jim) Krinninger, Anna (Mike) Soden and Kristina (George) Jordan. Great-uncle of Hanna, Kayla, Katelyn, Jenna, Samantha, Quinn, and Joseph. Private burial at All Saints Cemetery. During this time of disconnect it is imperative to interact on www.funerals.pro. There you can leave a message, a story or a picture. Any act of kindness is greatly appreciated. For funeral info, 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 17, 2020