In Loving Memory of Ron Bowes Feb. 21, 1938 - June 21, 2012 We thought of you with love today but that is nothing new We thought about you yesterday and days before that too We think of you in silence We often speak your name All we have are memories and a picture in a frame Your memories are our keepsake with which we'll never part God has you in his keeping We have you in our hearts. -Author Unknown We love and miss you dearly, Your family
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 21, 2019