RON GAGNIER
1926 - 2020
Ron Gagnier died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 after a big, long life filled with grand adventures. Born in St. Paul, Minnesota on April 27, 1926, Ron joined the Navy immediately after graduating high school in 1944. He served as a bow hook, seaman 1st Class on the U.S.S. Bergen APA150 in the Pacific, where he participated in over 17 landing assaults, including Iwo Jima and Okinawa. After his service, Ron graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1950. He married Connie Kane in 1951 and went on to a successful career in hospital supply sales. Ron was fascinated by the idea of flight, whether it being watching birds soar, flying in his own airplanes. An avid reader, Ron had a natural curiosity, a zest for life and a warm and generous heart. He loved a good meal, a cold whiskey and water, and above all, a dish of ice cream. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Connie; his daughter, Keary Lea; and two brothers, Kirk and Jean. Survivors include his two children, Terry Gagnier and Tracey (Paul) Forsythe; and his partner of the last eight years, Geri Danes. On Tuesday, Sept. 15, Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Saint Anne Catholic Community, 120 N. Ela Rd., Barrington, IL 60010. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ron's name may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington. For information and to leave an online condolence message for the family, please visit davenportfamily.com or call 847-381-3411.



Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Saint Anne Catholic Community
SEP
15
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Anne Catholic Community
Funeral services provided by
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
(847) 381-3411
