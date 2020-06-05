ALGONQUIN - Ronald A. Edmondson, 84 of Algonquin, formerly of Huntley and Rolling Meadows, died peacefully on June 2, 2020. A visitation will be held from 1:30 pm - 2:30 pm at DeFiore Funeral Home- 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. Due to COVID restrictions, a Private Family Funeral will follow. Ronald was born June 10, 1935 the son of Weston and Florence Edmondson. On January 20, 1962 he married Phyllis VanderBilt. Ron worked as an engineer for Western Electric/AT&T his entire career. He was an avid golfer and woodworking master craftsman and his tools live on with all his grandchildren. He was a Sox and Bulls fan. He enjoyed recreational boating, fishing and bowling. He was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Phyllis, his daughters, Julie (Ken) Filippini, Teri (Michael ) Lawson and Linda (Chris) Ehlers, also by his grandchildren, Kimbra, Jonathan (Kelsey), Rachel, Kate (Joey), Rebecca, Sarah, Joshua, Mackenzie and Taylor. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Kenneth and James and by his first wife, Virginia and their infant son, Keith. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Elgin or Family Ideas Network for Down Syndrome in Crystal Lake. Anyone is encouraged to leave a message for the family or share a memory at www.defiorefuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 5, 2020.