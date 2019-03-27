Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Boulder Ridge Country Club
350 Boulder Drive
Lake in the Hills, IL
PINGREE GROVE - Celebration of Life and visitation for Ronald A. Fleck, 77, will be held on Friday March 29th from 9:30 a.m - 12:00 pm at Boulder Ridge Country Club, 350 Boulder Drive, Lake in the Hills, Illinois 60156. Ronald was born on August 25th, 1942 in Chicago and passed on March 25, 2019 surrounded and supported by family and loved ones. Ron was the beloved husband of Frances, father of Bob (Jeri) Fleck, Cheryl (Frank) Recchia, and Suzi (Larry) Hero; loving grandfather of Christie, Deanna, Keegan, Jordyn, Frankie, Reed, Kyle, Ronni, Josh and Sydney; great-grandfather of Sophia, Maximo, Adriana, and Henry; dear son of the late Robert and Kathryn; brother of Renee Castelluzzo, and the late Randall Fleck. Ronald retired from Commonwealth Edison in 2000, capping off a successful 34-year career, and was blessed to be happily married for 57 years.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
