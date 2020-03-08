Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
For more information about
RONALD ROGERS
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
9:00 AM
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM

RONALD A. ROGERS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RONALD A. ROGERS Obituary
ELGIN - Ronald A. Rogers, age 70. Beloved husband of Gale and the late Patricia. Loving in-law to Jorja (Lenny), Duane, Sue, Diane and Kathy (John). Cherished uncle to Cheri (Mark), Olivia, Janet (Steve), Renee (Thomas), David (Sara) and Debra (James). Loved and cherished by all! A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9:00 AM until time of services at 11:00 AM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 West Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -