ELGIN - Ronald A. Rogers, age 70. Beloved husband of Gale and the late Patricia. Loving in-law to Jorja (Lenny), Duane, Sue, Diane and Kathy (John). Cherished uncle to Cheri (Mark), Olivia, Janet (Steve), Renee (Thomas), David (Sara) and Debra (James). Loved and cherished by all! A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9:00 AM until time of services at 11:00 AM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 West Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 8, 2020