PALATINE - Ronald A. Salski Sr., 78. Beloved husband of Dorothy "Dotty," nee Pasko. Loving father of Andrew (Dawn), Steve (Jeremy Harbison) and Ron Jr. (Julie). Devoted grandfather of seven. Devoted brother, uncle and friend of many. Memorial Visitation Monday, February 17, 9 AM, at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E Northwest Highway, Palatine, until time of Memorial Service at 11 AM. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Dreams for Little Hearts, www.bigdreamsforlittlehearts.com. Funeral information, 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 14, 2020