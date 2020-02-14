Daily Herald Obituaries
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
RONALD A. SALSKI Sr.


1941 - 2020
RONALD A. SALSKI Sr. Obituary
PALATINE - Ronald A. Salski Sr., 78. Beloved husband of Dorothy "Dotty," nee Pasko. Loving father of Andrew (Dawn), Steve (Jeremy Harbison) and Ron Jr. (Julie). Devoted grandfather of seven. Devoted brother, uncle and friend of many. Memorial Visitation Monday, February 17, 9 AM, at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E Northwest Highway, Palatine, until time of Memorial Service at 11 AM. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Dreams for Little Hearts, www.bigdreamsforlittlehearts.com. Funeral information, 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 14, 2020
