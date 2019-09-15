Home

RONALD ARTHUR GROLL

Ronald Arthur Groll, 85, passed away surrounded by family on September 10, 2019. Loving husband of 63 years to Kathleen, nee Berner; beloved father of Kimberly (Lou) Scornavacco, Laurie (Adam) Sadowski, and Wendy (Bill) Lupo; proud Papa of Matthew (Marybeth) Lupo, Katy (Mikey) Shoevlin, Chablis (fiance Josh Anderson) Scornavacco, and Tony (Alex) Scornavacco. Ron served in United States Army. Services will be private. Donations may be made to Christ Church, United Church of Christ, 1492 Henry Ave., Des Plaines, IL 60016.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 15, 2019
