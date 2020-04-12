|
Ronald C. Ottinger was born August 29, 1956 in Chicago. He passed away peacefully April 7, 2020. Ron is survived by his wife of 45 years, Kathy; sons, Calvin (Brianne Apger), and Cole (Nicole) Ottinger; mother, Hedwig Ottinger; sister, Rosie (Roland) Jung; his first grandchild, due in May; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Calvin. Services for Ron will be held at a later date. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com for updated service information and to send condolences.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 12, 2020