Daily Herald Obituaries
RONALD C. OTTINGER

Ronald C. Ottinger was born August 29, 1956 in Chicago. He passed away peacefully April 7, 2020. Ron is survived by his wife of 45 years, Kathy; sons, Calvin (Brianne Apger), and Cole (Nicole) Ottinger; mother, Hedwig Ottinger; sister, Rosie (Roland) Jung; his first grandchild, due in May; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Calvin. Services for Ron will be held at a later date. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com for updated service information and to send condolences.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 12, 2020
