GRAYSLAKE - Ronald C. Rymut, beloved husband of 60 years to the late Patricia and beloved father of Debbie (Tom Wolfe), Donna (Lenny Herzog) Rymut, Kathy Rymut, Kimberly (Dave) Quinn, Laura Rymut Bock, Dave (Laura) Rymut and the late Ron F. Rymut. Beloved grandfather of Tommy, Caitlin Wolfe, Jessica (Mike) Mainuli, Julie, Grace, Jenna, Emily Quinn, Sarah, Natalie Bock, Elizabeth, Shannon Rymut. His genuine honesty, kindness, sense of humor and dedication to family and friends will be missed. Visitation: Sunday February 24, 2019 from 2-6 PM at the Kristan Funeral Home P.C., 219 W. Maple Ave. (two blocks west of Route 45 on Route 176), Mundelein and from 9-10 AM Monday prior to 10 AM mass at St. Mary of the Annunciation Church, 22333 West Erhart Rd., Mundelein. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Ron's memory to The Boys and Girls Club of Lake County, 1801 Sheridan Rd., Suite 202, North Chicago, IL 60064 or at website bgclc.com to donate. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 21, 2019