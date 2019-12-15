|
|
WEST CHICAGO - Ronald D. Howard, age 87, is a Korean War veteran as well as a member of the American Legion Post 300. Ron is a retired employee for Jewel Food Stores. He is the beloved husband of 62 years to Elizabeth. Loving father of Robin (John) Albright, Brett (Jill) Howard, Dana Howard, Lisa Howard Gleason and Stacy Howard. Beloved son of the late Ardythe and George. Proud grandfather of David (Lieveka White) Albright, John (Bri) Albright, Elizabeth (Fred) Dock, Joseph (Mary Faye) Albright, James Albright, Margaret (Christopher Zagorski) Albright, Anna Albright, Julia (Antonio) Fiasche, Felicity Albright, Ryan (Imane) Gleason, Kaitlyn Howard and Ronnie Howard. Great grandfather of 11. Loving brother, uncle and friend of many. Services were private. Arrangements by DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel 630-293-5200.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 15, 2019