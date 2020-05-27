|
Ronald E. Harper, 83, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Libertyville. He was born Jan. 25, 1937 in Fairfax, W.Va. and has been a Libertyville resident since 1951. He was a retired Libertyville postman and in retirement, worked for the Village of Libertyville. He was also a member of the Libertyville Covenant Church and enjoyed horse racing. Surviving are his former wife and dear friend, Lori Harper; 4 children, Lori (Dave) Gustafson, Keith, Lowell and Laurel Harper; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a niece. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Deloris Harper, by his son, Bradley and sister, Barbara Alvarado. A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday, May 28 at Lakeside Cemetery in Libertyville. Arrangements are by the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 27, 2020