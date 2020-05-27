Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Graveside service
Thursday, May 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Lakeside Cemetery
Libertyville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RONALD HARPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD E. HARPER


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RONALD E. HARPER Obituary
Ronald E. Harper, 83, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Libertyville. He was born Jan. 25, 1937 in Fairfax, W.Va. and has been a Libertyville resident since 1951. He was a retired Libertyville postman and in retirement, worked for the Village of Libertyville. He was also a member of the Libertyville Covenant Church and enjoyed horse racing. Surviving are his former wife and dear friend, Lori Harper; 4 children, Lori (Dave) Gustafson, Keith, Lowell and Laurel Harper; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a niece. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Deloris Harper, by his son, Bradley and sister, Barbara Alvarado. A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday, May 28 at Lakeside Cemetery in Libertyville. Arrangements are by the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -