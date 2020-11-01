WHEELING - Ronald E. Hively, 85, was born on January 25, 1935, and passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020. Ron was married for many years to Joanne Krebs Hively and was the proud father of their two sons, Brett (Amber) and Kristian (Kim), who survive him. He is also survived by grandsons, Cameron and Landon, and his loving sister, Jayne Hively. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, James E. Hively and Anna M. "Tillie" Hively (nee Kellner). Ron was a devoted veteran. He was also an avid football fan, loved to take road trips across the country, and enjoyed many dear friendships throughout his years. Ron would be the first to strike up a conversation with a stranger, as if he had known them forever and had a wonderful sense of humor. He will be fondly remembered by those who loved him as someone who "did it his way." In accordance with his wishes, a private graveside service will be held at a later date near Ron's hometown of Alliance, Ohio. Donations may be made in Ron's memory to the Wounded Warrior Project
.