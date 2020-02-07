Daily Herald Obituaries
Robert E. Evans Funeral Home
16000 Annapolis Road
Bowie, MD 20715
(301) 464-8836
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Robert E. Evans Funeral Home
16000 Annapolis Road
Bowie, MD 20715
RONALD EMMETT BOYD

RONALD EMMETT BOYD
Ronald Emmett Boyd, 76, passed away January 29, 2020 in Lanham, MD. Ronald spent his school years in Blue Island, IL, then after a tour in the Navy, lived most of his adult life in Buffalo Grove, IL. He worked at the Chicago Proctor & Gamble plant and later at Nabisco. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Theodora, daughter Elizabeth, son-in-law Peter, grandchild Evan, brother Ford, and sister Norma. Services will be held February 7, 2pm, at Evans Funeral Home in Bowie, Maryland. Ronald was dearly loved by many.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 7, 2020
