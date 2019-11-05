|
|
ELGIN - Ronald F. Johnson, 87, of Elgin, passed away November 2, 2019, at home. Born March 7 1932 in Duluth, MN, son of Harold and Ellen Johnson. Elgin resident for 35 years, and owner of Ron's Barber Shop North End for 52 years, serving 4 generations of customers. He was a proud Marine Corps Veteran of the Korean War, and member of the American Legion Post 57. Ron was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church for 35 years. Survived by his wife, Ramona of 65 years, daughter, Karen (James) Salsbury of Kalona IA; son, Ronald (Donna) of Elgin; 3 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers, Richard and Thomas; and 2 sisters, Betty and Janice. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Mark in 1978; 3 brothers, 1 sister and 3 nephews. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11:00am, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 535 N. McLean Blvd., Elgin, with Pastor Mark Bestul officiating. Burial with honors will be on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10:30am, at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, from 4:00pm-7:00pm, in the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. For information 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 5, 2019