Services
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
(847) 426-3436
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
West Dundee, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
West Dundee, IL
RONALD F. TUREK


RONALD F. TUREK Obituary
WEST DUNDEE - Ronald F. Turek, age 77, passed away in the comfort of his home, surrounded by family and under the care of hospice on Tuesday evening, April 23, 2019. Ron was born on December 20, 1941 in Chicago. He was a resident of the Dundee area for the past 28 years, a member of St. Catherine of Siena Church, West Dundee and a member of Knights of Columbus Siena Council #8596. All of Ron's professional career was spent in the Telecommunications field prior to retirement. Survivors include his wife of 36 years; Irma, his son; Michael F. (Anne) Turek and his stepdaughter; April (Scott Shoemaker) Metzler. His grandchildren; Alyssa, Michael and Joseph. Other survivors include his mother; Angeline, and his sister; Judy Konkolewski. Ron was preceded in death by his father; Frank Turek. Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. on Saturday at St. Catherine of Siena Church, West Dundee. Private burial will follow. Visitation will be held on Friday at Miller Funeral Home, 504 W. Main St., West Dundee from 4-9 P.M. and again on Saturday morning at the church from 9 A.M. until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to JourneyCare Hospice. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call 847-426-3436.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 25, 2019
