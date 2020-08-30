Ronald Floyd Ericksen, age 87, passed peacefully on Friday, August 21, 2020, surrounded by family. Born in Chicago, Ron was a 60-year resident of Buffalo Grove at the time of his death. He proudly served 2 years in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Korean War. He spent most of his career as a pipefitter with North Shore Gas in Deerfield. Ron was a Lieutenant for over 20 years as a volunteer on the Buffalo Grove Fire Department through which he graduated in the first ever paramedic program in the state of Illinois through Northwest Community Hospital. After retirement, Ron worked part time at the Buffalo Grove Police Department, was a police department volunteer for many years which led him to winning Cook County Volunteer of the Year Award. He also did part-time crossing guard work for some of the local schools and his winning personality had former students/parents stopping by to visit him to say hi. He was a tireless BGHS sports supporter especially the girls' softball team through which he formed wonderful friendships with both players and parents. He also spent many years helping to run the food pantry a Kingswood Church where he developed so many treasured friendships later in life. He was forever proud of his Danish heritage but was most proud of his family. He is preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Viva; his parents, Christ and Christiane Ericksen; his sister, Marian (Jean) and brother, Roy (Bobby). Loving father of Glenn (Lori) Ericksen, Rhonda (Nick) Bellavia and Lynn Ericksen. Devoted "goompa" to Erin (Joe) Dettlo, Kim (Claudia) Bellavia, Emily (Mark) Laskowski, Michael (Andrea) Bellavia and Steven (Bethany) Bellavia along with his adored great-grandchildren, Greyson, Camden, Brooklyn, Myles, Theo and Koda. A memorial will be planned for late September. Memorial gifts may be made to Kingswood United Methodist Church, 401 W. Dundee Road, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 or Buffalo Grove Fire Department, 109 Deerfield Parkway, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089.