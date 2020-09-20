Ronald "Ron" Francis Budzinski, age 77, of Wheaton, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Wynscape Health & Rehab. Ron was born June 11, 1943 in Chicago, the son of Frank and Annabelle. He married Norma Woolley on February 12, 1966 at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Wheaton. Ron and Norma were previous owners of Glen Cleaners in Glen Ellyn for 24 years. He loved connecting with his customers and friends each day. He was his children and grandchildren's biggest fan, always proud of their accomplishments and watching them on the sidelines. He enjoyed golfing, tennis, biking, traveling, skiing the slopes, playing bridge, and participating in water volleyball at the Glen Ellyn YMCA. He always looked orward to cousin and high school reunions. Ron was a parishioner of St. Petronille Catholic Church in Glen Ellyn. He also attended school there from fifth through eighth grade. Surviving are his wife, Norma Budzinski of Wheaton; two daughters and son in law, Kira Pippert of Minnesota, Jeff and Sybil Scaccia of Wheaton; four grandchildren, Kyle and Mia Scaccia, Jake and Lauren Pippert. Loving brother of Darlene Menke of Wheaton and Donna Bresser of Carol Stream. Proud uncle of many nieces and nephews. We would like to extend our sincere thanks and gratitude to the staff members at Wynscape Health & Rehab who spend countless hours taking excellent care of Ron. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. Petronille Parish in Glen Ellyn by invitation only. The mass will be live-streamed on St. Petronille's parish YouTube page. See St. Petronille's website www.stpetschurch.org
for the live link that day. Contributions can be made in Ron's memory to St. Petronille Catholic School in Glen Ellyn. Please contact Diane Makowski in the Parish office at (630) 469-0404 x2103 or email at makowshikd@stpetschurch.org. Arrangements by Williams-Kampp Funeral Home. Info (630) 668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com
.