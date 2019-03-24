LAKE BARRINGTON - Ronald G. Bellei, 79, formerly of Geneva and Batavia, was born on September 9, 1939 and passed away on March 22, 2019. Ron was the beloved husband of Carol J. (nee Brittain) of 50 years; loving father of Carolyn (Tim) Guernsey; cherished grandpa of Allyson and Erin Guernsey; dear brother of Daniel D. Bellei; brother-in-law of Elsie Bellei; uncle to many nieces and nephews. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Everett Sr. and Marjorie (nee Loughlin) Bellei and his brother, Everett Jr. He was a graduate of Highland Park High School and the Automation Institute. Ron served in the U.S. Army in Germany, was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Geneva, IL for 40 years and was a new member of Saint Anne Catholic Community in Barrington, IL. Visitation for Ron will be held on Tuesday, March 26 from 4:00pm-8:00pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main St. (Lake-Cook Rd.), Barrington, IL. On Wednesday, March 27 visitation will continue at the church from 9:00am until the time of his Funeral Mass at 10:00am at Saint Anne Catholic Community, 120 N. Ela St., Barrington. Interment will follow at Ascension Catholic Cemetery, Libertyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , . Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-381-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary