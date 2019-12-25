|
|
Ronald Giusti, 84, passed away surrounded by family on December 18, 2019, in Marietta, Ga. Born in Chicago March 2, 1935, Ronald was a beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, educator and coach. He graduated from Lewis College in 1956 where he was a standout football player. He earned a Masters in business administration from DePaul University and served as an Army Reservist. He taught and advised students for over 40 years at Chicago-area high schools including Maine East, Notre Dame and Holy Cross. Ronald spent many years coaching various levels of football and baseball and had a penchant for antagonizing referees and umpires. In later years he enjoyed traveling, photography and spending time at a vacation home in Wisconsin ensuring family members properly closed the porch door to prevent flies from getting in. He is survived by his wife, Carol Giusti; his sister, Marlene DeSantis; his oldest son, Ronald Ross Giusti, daughter-in-law Amy Giusti and grandsons Connor and Alex; youngest son Ryan Giusti, daughter-in-law Kelly Giusti and granddaughter Molly. A memorial will be held in May for friends and family.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 25, 2019