Ronald Glenn Scherer, of Chicago, Mount Prospect, IL, Marco Island, FL and most recently Wheaton, IL, died peacefully on June 13, 2020. Born on the southeast side of Chicago in 1930, he graduated from Northwestern University and was soon drafted into the Marines where he proudly served during the Korean War. He had a zest for life and loved his family, all dogs, and music, especially jazz. He began his career at International Harvester, where he was placed on the "computer committee" and was one of the first programmers in the U.S. He spent the bulk of his career in the Data Processing Service industry. He loved to fish, was an avid golfer, and was always active in his local church. He loved both the Cubs and the White Sox, the Bears and an occasional cold beer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anna (Collins) and Ervin P. Scherer, his first wife, Dianne (Heinkel), his second wife, Georgia (Meyer), his stepdaughter, Melissa Meyer, and his stepson, Lance Meyer. He is survived by his 3 children, Kim Dorn (Mark), Jeff (Lisa), Rhonda Muhlenbruch (Terry), stepdaughter Michelle Meyer; his 11 grandchildren, Michael, Nick, Ben, Abbey, Brandon, Bryce, Jessica and Derek, Jimmy, Matthew and Colin; and 10 great-grandchildren. A patient and kind man, he was well loved and will be missed. Memorial gifts in Ron's name can be made to Angel's Grace Hospice or to the Glen Ellyn Food Pantry.