Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Christ The King Church
Lombard, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RONALD ENGELS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD H. ENGELS Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RONALD H. ENGELS Sr. Obituary
Ronald H. Engels, Sr. 86, passed away peacefully February 2, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Sally M; loving father of Ronald H., Jr. (Sally), Thomas J. (Tamara), the late Michael S., Robert M. (Carmella) and Suzanne (Michael) Achenbaugh; proud grandfather to Ashley(Scott) Nye, Kristen (Kevin) Tenny, Danielle (Brian) Golobish, Andrew and Allison Achenbaugh, Sarah, Hailey and Emma Engels; great grandfather of Loyal and Henry Nye. Ron was born in Chicago and was the only child of Joseph and Augusta Engels. Growing up in Wrigleyville he was big fan of the Chicago Cubs and passed that on to this children and grandchildren. Ron was a graduate of Lane Tech College Prep High School and earned his chemical engineering degree from Trine University. His career took him to several cities across the country but eventually ended up back "home" to raise his family in Oak Park and then retired to La Grange. Through the years he volunteered and was an active supporter of the local communities, churches and schools. A memorial mass was held February 8, 2020 at 10:00 am at Christ The King Church, Lombard, IL 60148. In lieu of flowers a donation would be appreciated to Association of Horizon, Inc., 3712 N. Broadway, Ste. 335, Chicago, IL 60613.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -