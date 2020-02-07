|
Ronald H. Engels, Sr. 86, passed away peacefully February 2, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Sally M; loving father of Ronald H., Jr. (Sally), Thomas J. (Tamara), the late Michael S., Robert M. (Carmella) and Suzanne (Michael) Achenbaugh; proud grandfather to Ashley(Scott) Nye, Kristen (Kevin) Tenny, Danielle (Brian) Golobish, Andrew and Allison Achenbaugh, Sarah, Hailey and Emma Engels; great grandfather of Loyal and Henry Nye. Ron was born in Chicago and was the only child of Joseph and Augusta Engels. Growing up in Wrigleyville he was big fan of the Chicago Cubs and passed that on to this children and grandchildren. Ron was a graduate of Lane Tech College Prep High School and earned his chemical engineering degree from Trine University. His career took him to several cities across the country but eventually ended up back "home" to raise his family in Oak Park and then retired to La Grange. Through the years he volunteered and was an active supporter of the local communities, churches and schools. A memorial mass was held February 8, 2020 at 10:00 am at Christ The King Church, Lombard, IL 60148. In lieu of flowers a donation would be appreciated to Association of Horizon, Inc., 3712 N. Broadway, Ste. 335, Chicago, IL 60613.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 7, 2020