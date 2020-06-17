WHEELING - Ronald H. Sass was born on September 15,1945 in Norwood Park, Illinois to Harold George and Ella Lohrane (nee VonBergen) Sass. He died Monday, June 15, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Ron served in the United States Air Force from October 12, 1966 until his Honorable Discharge as a Sergeant on June 24, 1970. Ronald is survived by his spouse of 46 years Diane E. Sass (nee Schultz); his son Brian (Becky) Sass; his daughter Elizabeth Sass; as well as his sister Janet (Ron) Edhlund. He was preceded in death by his parents. Graveside Service Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 1:30pm at Mount Emblem Cemetery, 520 E. Grand Ave., Elmhurst, IL 60126. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Unlocking The Bible, P.O. Box 3454, Barrington, IL 60011 www.unlockingthebible.org or to the Trio Animal Foundation at trioanimalfoundation.org. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 17, 2020.