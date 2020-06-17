RONALD H. SASS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share RONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WHEELING - Ronald H. Sass was born on September 15,1945 in Norwood Park, Illinois to Harold George and Ella Lohrane (nee VonBergen) Sass. He died Monday, June 15, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Ron served in the United States Air Force from October 12, 1966 until his Honorable Discharge as a Sergeant on June 24, 1970. Ronald is survived by his spouse of 46 years Diane E. Sass (nee Schultz); his son Brian (Becky) Sass; his daughter Elizabeth Sass; as well as his sister Janet (Ron) Edhlund. He was preceded in death by his parents. Graveside Service Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 1:30pm at Mount Emblem Cemetery, 520 E. Grand Ave., Elmhurst, IL 60126. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Unlocking The Bible, P.O. Box 3454, Barrington, IL 60011 www.unlockingthebible.org or to the Trio Animal Foundation at trioanimalfoundation.org. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved