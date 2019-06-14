|
Ronald Hospodka Sr. beloved husband of the late Irene (nee Gorski); loving dad of Ronald Jr. (Karen), Robert, John (Victoria), and the late Carol (John) Hobscheid; dear brother of the late Florence (John) Brychel; loving grandpa of Jason (Jenna), Kelly, John (Victoria), Kaitlyn; great-grandpa of Anna, Ashly, Aiden, Ali, Anthony and Cassidy; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday, 8:30 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Road), Roselle to St. Walter Church for Mass at 9:30 a.m. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, 3 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home. For information, 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
