Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
8:30 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Walter Church
Ronald Hospodka Sr. beloved husband of the late Irene (nee Gorski); loving dad of Ronald Jr. (Karen), Robert, John (Victoria), and the late Carol (John) Hobscheid; dear brother of the late Florence (John) Brychel; loving grandpa of Jason (Jenna), Kelly, John (Victoria), Kaitlyn; great-grandpa of Anna, Ashly, Aiden, Ali, Anthony and Cassidy; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday, 8:30 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Road), Roselle to St. Walter Church for Mass at 9:30 a.m. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, 3 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home. For information, 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 14, 2019
