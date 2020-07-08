Ronald J. Grundberg, 87, passed peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020 in Kenosha, WI. He was born May 20, 1933 in Chicago, IL and had been a longtime resident of Libertyville, IL. Ron had been alone for many years after losing his wife, Janice to cancer and still had always talked about her affectionately. He loved people and connected with everyone he met almost instantly and will be remembered as a great conversationalist. Ron served The Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints in many capacities over the years and had many great experiences helping people come unto Christ, he even served as my early morning seminary teacher for 3 years. He founded a successful business which employed most of his kids at one time or another, was a brass band fanatic, an accomplished euphonium soloist, and served as president of the Windjammers, an organization dedicated to the preservation of circus music for several years. He loved playing O Holy Night each Christmas and one of his favorite marches was John Phillips Sousa's Stars and Stripes Forever, how fitting he should pass on the 4th of July! He is survived by a daughter, Jennifer (Chris); 6 sons, Glenn, Paul (Suzanne), Pete (Aimee), Steven (Jennie), Phillip (Jessica) and Andy Grundberg; 16 grandchildren; sister, Joanne Weber and brother, Arthur (Marianne) Grundberg. He joins his wife, Janice and 2 sons, David and Michael on the other side. A visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. Due to the current health guidelines, we kindly ask that those that wish to attend services, may pay your respects to the family and exit the funeral home so that all visitors have the opportunity to enter. Interment will be at Willow Lawn Memorial Park in Vernon Hills. Memorial donations can be made to the Perpetual Education Fund at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints in Buffalo Grove. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com
.