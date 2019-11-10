Daily Herald Obituaries
|
DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
951 W. Washington St.
West Chicago, IL 60185
630-293-5200
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
The Presbyterian Church in Geneva
24 Park Place
Geneva, NY
ELGIN - Ronald J. Schubert, of Elgin, IL, passed away peacefully Monday, November 4, 2019 at the age of 87. Ronald was the beloved husband of 64 years to Bette J. Schubert, nee Strahota. Loving father of Cyndee (Kevin) Fralick and the late Ronald (Sarah) Schubert. Proud grandfather of Joseph (Allison), Jeffrey (Laura) and Matthew (Amanda). Great grandfather of Isla. Dear brother of the late Henry (the late Ethel). Fond uncle of many. Family and friends are invited to gather for a Memorial Service Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00AM at First Presbyterian Church, 240 Standish St., Elgin, IL 60123. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kindred Hospice at 1325 Remington Road, Suite L, Schaumburg, IL 60173 or any .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 10, 2019
