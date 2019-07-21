ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Ronald James Freres was born October 7, 1941 in Evanston to Matthias "Yie" and Genevieve "Gene" (nee Blameuser) Freres. He died July 17, 2019 at the Lutheran Home in Arlington Heights. Ron was raised in a loving, active household in Skokie. He enjoyed his career at Elk Grove Village as a firefighter/fire inspector for 35 years. Ron was a proud spectator at his children and grandchildren's activities. He was a fan of many sports, particularly the Chicago White Sox, Blackhawks and Green Bay Packers. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and an usher at St. James. His hobbies included camping with his family, cruising and traveling with his wife, fishing, biking, gardening and bird watching. Ron was a strong conversationalist, he never met a stranger. Ron is survived by his wife of 53 years, Bunny (nee Leahy) Freres; his children Sandy (Peter) Georganas and Sean (Nancy) Freres; his grandchildren Ariana, J.P., Jessica and Brenden; his siblings Sharon (Le) Mellin, Maureen (Bill) Villont and Greg (Andi) Freres and by his 28 nieces and nephews. Family was everything to him. Ron is preceded in death by his parents. Visitation Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights. Funeral Mass, 12:00 PM, Wednesday, at St. James Catholic Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to . Greater Illinois Chapter, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631. Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 21, 2019