Ronald John Volberding, 87, of Fort Myers, FL, has in his own words, "left the planet" and is now in the presence of his Savior Jesus Christ for eternity. He died peacefully at his home on April 14, 2020, with his wife, Laurel, by his side, after a brief battle with metastatic prostate cancer. He was born in Elgin, IL on July 27, 1932, the son of Donald and Renata (Buck) Volberding. He attended Elgin High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran having served in the Korean Conflict. Ron was the owner of Beacon Hill Insurance in Elgin until his retirement. He loved to sing, dance, snow ski, ride motorcycles, roller coasters, and travel in his motorhome. He was a true gentleman who always had a smile on his face and a twinkle in his blue eyes. He would say, " he truly has had a blessed life." Survivors include his wife, Laurel (Lichthardt), 3 children, Burt (Kim) West of Payson, AZ, Leann (Ryan) Sampson of Algonquin, IL, and Paul (Diane) Volberding of E. Dundee, IL, 11 grandchildren, and several great- and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Dallas (Jurs) Volberding, and his grandson, Skyler Sampson. A Celebration of Life will be held in Illinois later this summer. Private interment will take place at Lakewood Memorial Park in Elgin. Memorials can be made to St. Michael Lutheran Church Sunshine Fund (3595 Broadway, Fort Myers, FL 33901) or the (www.woundedwarriorproject.com).
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 21, 2020