Services
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
(630) 365-6414
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
Elburn Community Congregational Church
100 E. Shannon St.
Elburn, IL
View Map
RONALD "RON" JOHNSON


1932 - 2020
ELBURN - Ronald "Ron" Johnson, age 87, passed away, surrounded by the love and prayers of his family, on Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was born May 23, 1932 in Aurora, IL, to loving parents, Melvin and Erma (Christensen) Johnson. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Judy Johnson; one son, Jeffrey (Bridget) Johnson; three grandchildren, Brooks, Brady and Dylan Johnson; his brother, Ken (Gina) Johnson; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a great fraternity of friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Erma Johnson; one brother, Roger Johnson; nephews, Chad Johnson and Keith Anderson. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Conley Funeral Home, 116 W. Pierce St., Elburn, IL. A funeral to celebrate his faith will follow Friday, February 28, at the Elburn Community Congregational Church, 100 E. Shannon St., Elburn, IL, at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Jim Fisher, pastor of the church, will officiate with interment to follow at Blackberry Township Cemetery, Elburn. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the . Tributes may also be shared on Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 26, 2020
