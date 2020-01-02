|
|
ELGIN - Ronald Joseph Glogowski, 73, of Elgin, IL was born February 28, 1946 the son of Joseph and Sophie Glogowski, (who preceded him in death), passed away on December 30, 2019 at a nursing facility in Palatine after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Dolores (Dee) Suchman Glogowski, and two sons and daughters-in-law, Jeffrey and Tori (Hicks) Glogowski and Scott and Amiee (Park) Glogowski. Ronald was a graduate of Southern Illinois University, Carbondale. Ron was in sales for many technology companies when computers were room-sized. He also liked to work with wood and HO model trains. He was a member of St. Laurence Parish in Elgin. Ron is survived by one brother, Gerald Glogowski, with two sisters, Gloria Emrick and Alice Mashek, who preceded him in death. 3 nieces and 2 nephews, and 4 great nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his family and AA friends. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday January 4, 2020 at St. Laurence Catholic Church, Elgin. Burial will be private. Visitation will be on Friday from 5:00 to 9:00 P.M. and on Saturday from 9:00 to 9:45 A.M. at Wait Ross Allanson Funeral Chapel, Elgin. For information call 847-742-2100 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 2, 2020