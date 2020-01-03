Daily Herald Obituaries
RONALD L. WOOD

Ronald L. Wood, age 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 30, 2019. Ronald was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served as a radar specialist on B-29's and B-47's. Ronald owned B&W Corp. in Bensenville and provided job opportunities to many neighbors and family members. Ronald is survived by his loving children, Kathryn (Francis) Golt, Colleen "Casey" (Wayne) Madsen, and Ronald (Jan) Wood; his grandchildren, Michael (Megan) Golt, Jason (Misty) Golt, Kevin Wood, Linnea (Mohannad) Madsen, Brian Wood, and Emma Wood; his great-grandchildren, MacKenzie, Mikey, and J.J. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Roberta Wood; and parents, Wilburn and Naomi. Services for Ronald will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the of Greater Chicago, www.alz.org/illinois For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 3, 2020
