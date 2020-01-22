|
MUNDELEIN -Ronald Lamz, 61, of Mundelein, died Wednesday January 15, 2019 suddenly at his home. He was born and grew up in Libertyville where he graduated from Libertyville High School. He was the devoted husband of 34 years to Noemy Coralia, the proud father of Melissa and Jessica. Ron was the beloved son of the late Edward and Mildred Lamz and his siblings Mel (Jeanne) Lamz, Charlene (The Late John) Angel, Frank Lamz, Barbara Lamz, Arlene (Greg) Meshes, Glenn (Terri) Lamz, Kathleen Hutson and Caroline Lamz. Ron was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Mildred and his brothers Kenneth and Edward. Funeral services will be 1:00PM Sat. Jan. 25,2020 at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Pl, Libertyville where there will be visitation from 11:00AM until time of services. Pastor John Rosol of Indian Hill Bible Church will preside at services. Funeral information, 847 362 2626.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 22, 2020