Services
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
RONALD M. PLUTA Obituary
Ronald M. Pluta, retired Chicago Police Officer. Beloved Husband of Tatjana and the late Maureen; Devoted Father of Michael, Tom (Beth), and Christine; Dear Brother of Richard Pluta; Loving Grandpa of Joe, Matt, and Ryan. Visitation Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/ Roselle Rd.), Roselle, 60172. Chapel Service 1 p.m. Inurnment Private Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. For information, 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to or appreciated.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 22, 2020
