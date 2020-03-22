|
|
Ronald M. Pluta, retired Chicago Police Officer. Beloved Husband of Tatjana and the late Maureen; Devoted Father of Michael, Tom (Beth), and Christine; Dear Brother of Richard Pluta; Loving Grandpa of Joe, Matt, and Ryan. Visitation Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/ Roselle Rd.), Roselle, 60172. Chapel Service 1 p.m. Inurnment Private Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. For information, 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to or appreciated.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 22, 2020