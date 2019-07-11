|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Ronald M. Zablotny, 83, was born July 30, 1935 in Chicago to Walter and Helen Zablotny and passed away July 8, 2019. Ron was the beloved husband of Geraldine A. (nee Jesse) Zablotny; loving father of Michael (Mary Jo) Zablotny, Mark (Veronica) Zablotny and Shari (Vic) Romano; cherished grandfather of 9 and dear brother of Dolores (late Ron) Cozzisno. Memorial visitation will be Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 3:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 7:00 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. Interment will be private. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 11, 2019