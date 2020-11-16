1/
RONALD MATSON
BARTLETT - Ronald Matson beloved husband of Karen, nee Kubitza; loving father of Jim and Michael (Marin); brother of Paul (Leslie), Roy (Ling), Clifford (Maureen), Jon (Susan), Gail Tryner (Tom) and the late Charles and Robert; son of the late June and Stanley. A celebration of Ron's life will be held at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory at a later date, when we can all gather safely. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home, 1015 Oconor Ave., Lasalle, IL 61301. Info, www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 630-289-7575.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
