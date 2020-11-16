BARTLETT - Ronald Matson beloved husband of Karen, nee Kubitza; loving father of Jim and Michael (Marin); brother of Paul (Leslie), Roy (Ling), Clifford (Maureen), Jon (Susan), Gail Tryner (Tom) and the late Charles and Robert; son of the late June and Stanley. A celebration of Ron's life will be held at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory at a later date, when we can all gather safely. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home, 1015 Oconor Ave., Lasalle, IL 61301. Info, www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
or 630-289-7575.