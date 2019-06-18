Daily Herald Obituaries
RONALD MIHALCEAN Sr.

RONALD MIHALCEAN Sr. Obituary
DOWNERS GROVE - Ronald Mihalcean, Sr., age 87. Beloved father of Phyllis (Mark) Trice, Ronald (Lori) Mihalcean, II and Karan (Tony Latz) Patterson; stepfather of Linda (Cliff) Carlson, Jack Mihalcean and the late Maryrose Schultz and Bernard Mihalcean; loving grandfather of Jessica Trice, Andrea (Matthew) Wallace, Jacob Trice, Emily (Ryan) Bentley, Carolyn Mihalcean, Melissa Poulos, Mason Kehoe, Ryan Patterson and James Patterson, Aaron Patterson and Jonathon Patterson; stepgrandfather and great-grandfather of many; dear brother of Shirley "Buzzy" (the late Andy) Wagendorf, Phyllis Giles, the late Anna Mae (the late Carl, Sr.) Saks; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Arrangements entrusted to Hitzeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 18, 2019
