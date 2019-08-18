|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Ronald Orthun Anfenson of Arlington Heights for 58 years, was born on April 17, 1930 in Roland, Iowa to Omer and Ruby (nee) Orthun Anfenson. He died Monday, August 5, 2019 in Arlington Heights, IL. Ronald graduated with a B.S. from the University of Dubuque and an MBA from Indiana University. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked as an accountant for Scarborough Insurance from 1956 to 1968. He was the Chief Financial Officer at Financial Insurance Services 1968 until 1995. Ronald is survived by his spouse, Anna of 67 years, his children, Mark (Lynne) Anfenson, Paul (Maria) Anfenson, Lisa (Russ) Henning, Amy (Mark) Buhl, Carl (Sharon) Anfenson, grandchildren, Andrew Anfenson, John Anfenson, Robert Rochelemagne, Aaron (Mandy) Henning, Dana (Micah) Drengler, Nathan Buhl, Christian Buhl, Lauren Anfenson, Erik Anfenson, Elise Anfenson, and great-granddaughter, Cassie Henning. Ron was preceded in death by his brother, Marden Anfenson. A Memorial service will be held on September 21st, 2019 at 1:00 PM at The Orchard Evangelical Free Church, 1330 N. Douglas, Arlington Heights, IL 60005. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Benjamin's Hope (A faith-based residential and learning center for Autism) at www.benjaminshope.net or mailed to Benjamin's Hope, 15468 Riley St., Holland, MI 49424. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 18, 2019