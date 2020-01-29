|
PROSPECT HEIGHTS - Ronald R. Krenek, 90, was born September 27, 1929 in Chicago to Edward and Camille (Vittner) Krenek and passed away January 27, 2020. Ron was a purchasing manager at many electronics companies, finishing his career at Stewart Warner Electronics. Ron was the beloved husband of the late Elizabeth "Bette" (McCann) Krenek; loving father of Kent (Kathleen) Krenek and Karrie (John) Klement; cherished grandfather of Jennifer (Krenek) (Jason) Glickley, Kyle (Bonni) Klement and Jeffrey (Anna) Klement; cherished great-grandfather of Evan, Clara, Owen, Connor and Archer; loving companion of Barbara Ware; and dear brother of the late Beatrice Makinson and Violet Schauer. Visitation will be Friday, January 31, 2020 from 4-8 PM and Saturday, February 1 from 10 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11 AM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. Committal Service will be held at 12:30 PM at Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery in Oakbrook Terrace. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 29, 2020