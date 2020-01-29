Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-5423
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Committal
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:30 PM
Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery
Oakbrook Terrace, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RONALD KRENEK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD R. KRENEK


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RONALD R. KRENEK Obituary
PROSPECT HEIGHTS - Ronald R. Krenek, 90, was born September 27, 1929 in Chicago to Edward and Camille (Vittner) Krenek and passed away January 27, 2020. Ron was a purchasing manager at many electronics companies, finishing his career at Stewart Warner Electronics. Ron was the beloved husband of the late Elizabeth "Bette" (McCann) Krenek; loving father of Kent (Kathleen) Krenek and Karrie (John) Klement; cherished grandfather of Jennifer (Krenek) (Jason) Glickley, Kyle (Bonni) Klement and Jeffrey (Anna) Klement; cherished great-grandfather of Evan, Clara, Owen, Connor and Archer; loving companion of Barbara Ware; and dear brother of the late Beatrice Makinson and Violet Schauer. Visitation will be Friday, January 31, 2020 from 4-8 PM and Saturday, February 1 from 10 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11 AM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. Committal Service will be held at 12:30 PM at Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery in Oakbrook Terrace. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -